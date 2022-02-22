Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $102.55. 45,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.57. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

