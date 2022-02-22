Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 10,735 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $49,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.84. 34,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

