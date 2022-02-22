Carl Jackson Alberty Sells 3,726 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.70. 392,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.