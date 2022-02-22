carVertical 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $388,821.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, carVertical has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $388,821.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00108464 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

