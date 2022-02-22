Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.48

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.48 and traded as low as C$12.61. Cascades shares last traded at C$12.62, with a volume of 142,109 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAS shares. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.94.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.48.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

