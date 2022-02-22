Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

