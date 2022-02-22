Castle Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 93.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Castle has a total market capitalization of $28,002.93 and $15.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Castle has traded 89.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00243215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004252 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

