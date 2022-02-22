Castle Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 93.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 89.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $28,002.93 and $15.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00243215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004252 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.