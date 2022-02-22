Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.
Shares of CAT stock opened at $192.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day moving average is $205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.98 and a 52 week high of $246.69.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
