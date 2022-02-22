Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE: CBOE) in the last few weeks:
- 2/15/2022 – Cboe Global Markets is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $146.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE CBOE traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.41 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.