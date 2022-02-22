Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE: CBOE) in the last few weeks:

2/15/2022 – Cboe Global Markets is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $146.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CBOE traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.41 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

