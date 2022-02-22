CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.59

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.59 and traded as low as C$62.89. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$62.89, with a volume of 180,444 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL.B. CIBC dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

