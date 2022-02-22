Celo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53.91 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00006750 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $53.91 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.75 or 0.06959617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,995.17 or 1.00172917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

