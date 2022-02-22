CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.380 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

