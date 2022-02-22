Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Up 7%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 6,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 156,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $608.09 million, a P/E ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23.
Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Puerto (CEPU)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.