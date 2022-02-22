Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Up 7%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 6,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 156,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $608.09 million, a P/E ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth $5,978,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 970.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135,663 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

