Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.42 and last traded at $36.84. 816,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 974% from the average session volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerence (CRNCV)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.