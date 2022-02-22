Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 640 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 670 ($9.11). Approximately 29,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 63,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($9.25).

CER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.92) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.58) to GBX 1,120 ($15.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 665 ($9.04) to GBX 950 ($12.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 833.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 826.69. The company has a market capitalization of £197.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

