Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Cerus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,191. The company has a market capitalization of $904.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Cerus has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
About Cerus
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
