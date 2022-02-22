Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 10,244 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after buying an additional 586,991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter.

RA stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

