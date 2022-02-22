Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,646 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.