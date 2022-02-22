Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,443 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $181.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.27 and its 200 day moving average is $214.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.39 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

