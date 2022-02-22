Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

