Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 10,717 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 309,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,285 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,876,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,942,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24.

