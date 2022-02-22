Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 17,645 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 26,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 6,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

