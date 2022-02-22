Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $476.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $438.81 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.