Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $10.67 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,618 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,710,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.