Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.59% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 387,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period.

RODM opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81.

