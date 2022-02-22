Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $12.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 139,216.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,119 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 219,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 63,024 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $7,324,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.37 and a 52-week high of $83.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.