Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 996.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 55,461 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

