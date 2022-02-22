Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $13.65 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $369.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

