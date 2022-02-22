Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $14.53 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

