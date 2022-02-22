Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $240.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

