Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 199.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 454,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 83,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after buying an additional 329,772 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 141,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18.

