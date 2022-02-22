Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.21% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

