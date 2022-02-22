Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

