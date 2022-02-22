Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 10,550 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 210.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $195.37 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $195.79 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.