Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 16,726 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

