Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,177 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.61% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after buying an additional 187,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,462,000 after purchasing an additional 99,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63.

