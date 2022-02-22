Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.79 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

