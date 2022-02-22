Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 106,591 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,591 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. 136,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,904,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

