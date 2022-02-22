Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in 3M by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,640.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 234,111 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in 3M by 18.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $147.03. 17,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,682. 3M has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.10. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

