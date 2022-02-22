Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.