Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,911,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG stock remained flat at $$100.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,826. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.