Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.8% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $606,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $266.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.