Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $210.50 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

