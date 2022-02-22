Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 108,170 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after purchasing an additional 438,892 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $270,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after buying an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 139,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

