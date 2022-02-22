Cetera Advisors LLC Has $10.36 Million Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of DIVO opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.

