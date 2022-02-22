Cetera Advisors LLC Has $10.39 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 134.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

