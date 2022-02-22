Cetera Advisors LLC Has $11.22 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $508.73 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $225.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

