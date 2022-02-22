Cetera Advisors LLC Has $11.35 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.