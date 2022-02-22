Cetera Advisors LLC Has $12.32 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,585 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of United States Steel worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.